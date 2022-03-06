AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKFRY. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

