Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $121.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

