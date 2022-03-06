Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Raised by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.96.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

