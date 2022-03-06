Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.66 on Friday. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein purchased 25,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $3,435,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

