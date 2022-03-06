ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $420.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $420.80 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,357 shares of company stock worth $2,173,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.