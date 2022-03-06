Activest Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

