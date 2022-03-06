Activest Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,310.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

