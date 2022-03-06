Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,023. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.