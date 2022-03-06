Acute Angle Cloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,470.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $120,470.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,862.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.78 or 0.06771939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.27 or 0.00744339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00069945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00431293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.53 or 0.00289547 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.