Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.