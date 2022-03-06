Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.
Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $19.44.
About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
