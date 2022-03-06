ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

ADMA opened at $1.63 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

