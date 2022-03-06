Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 43.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $154,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,872. The stock has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.