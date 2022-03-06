Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,513,809 coins and its circulating supply is 351,692,866 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

