agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

