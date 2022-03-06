AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.