Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $40.58 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $40.58 million and $11.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.46 or 0.99979142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00225870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00142361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

