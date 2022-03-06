Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

