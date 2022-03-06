Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $72,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 31.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 31.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $18,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

