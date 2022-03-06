Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.86 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

AIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRS opened at $12.94 on Friday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

