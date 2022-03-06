Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,161 shares of company stock worth $1,240,157. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

