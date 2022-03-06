Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.67 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $128.67 million and approximately $636,539.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.71 or 0.06738282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.52 or 1.00031840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.