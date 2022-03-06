Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 568,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $833,419. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

