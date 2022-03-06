Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.