Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.60 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $173.08 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00074889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00086758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

