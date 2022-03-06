Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.31

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $59.26 million and approximately $490,638.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,984,029 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

