Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $199.06 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Algorand has a market cap of $4.84 billion and approximately $199.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00188141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00345320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,057,972,406 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,657,904 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.