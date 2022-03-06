Algorand Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $149.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00195071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00027223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00348279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,057,966,844 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,652,342 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

