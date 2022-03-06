Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

