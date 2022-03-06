Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $12.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.48. 755,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,472. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.45. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $197,154,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

