Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $19,254,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

