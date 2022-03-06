Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Alleghany worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Y stock opened at $654.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $671.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.77. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $605.14 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

