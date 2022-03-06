Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Critical Comparison

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $180.29, indicating a potential upside of 105.97%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 15.24% 18.83% 15.06% Ambarella -7.96% -5.05% -4.21%

Risk & Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.12 $17.95 million $0.53 48.96 Ambarella $222.99 million 14.52 -$59.79 million ($0.73) -119.90

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

