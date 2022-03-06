AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $76,732.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.