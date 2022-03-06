Almaden Minerals (AAU) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Almaden Minerals (NYSE: AAU – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,077.27% 2.59% -1.92%

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Almaden Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 716 2419 2799 120 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Almaden Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.34 million -9.83 Almaden Minerals Competitors $7.60 billion $1.23 billion -7.83

Almaden Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Almaden Minerals competitors beat Almaden Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.