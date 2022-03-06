Ambrosus (AMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168,299.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $168,299.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 550,023,773 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

