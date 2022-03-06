Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

