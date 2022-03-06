Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Boosted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up about 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

