América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,194 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after acquiring an additional 826,605 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

