American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is 44 Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,572. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

