American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fluor worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 284.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fluor by 519.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 276,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fluor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

