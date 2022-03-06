American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446,434 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 512,247 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $25.32 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

