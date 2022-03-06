American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,583 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $70,813,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 888,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 687,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.51 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

