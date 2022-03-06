American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Textron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $3,852,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.23 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

