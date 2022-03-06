American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.82 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

