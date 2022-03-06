American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Jack in the Box worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

