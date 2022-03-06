American International Group Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,691 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Coty worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,989 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

