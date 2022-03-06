American International Group Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NUS opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

