American International Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,871 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 118,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

