American International Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.