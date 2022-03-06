American International Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

